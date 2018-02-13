Elizabeth Dixon ready to celebrate McDonald's All-American status in front of new college fans

Ridgeway (Germantown, Tenn.) star Elizabeth Dixon received her honorary McDonald’s All American Game jersey Monday.

Dixon was honored as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

A 6-3 Georgia Tech signee, Dixon has long relished a spot in the spotlight at the McDonalds All-American Game, since first becoming aware of the game in seventh grade. Now it’s even more special since she will get to compete in her future collegiate hometown.

“When I found out they were playing the game in Atlanta I was so excited because it wasn’t just my Memphis family that could come to see me, my Atlanta family, too,” Dixon told USA TODAY.

“Its so amazing to have achieved that goal. All the hard work I put in with my Dad and my trainer. To be the first Ridgeway player to have done it makes it even more amazing.”

Dixon is ready to enjoy a unique experience in Atlanta this March. Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.