Veteran football coach resigns over disagreements, blasts board on way out

There is resigning, then there is going out in a blaze of glory. Now former Benton Harbor (Mich.) football coach Elliot Uzelac most definitely chose the former.
Uzelac, a longtime collegiate and professional coach who spent the prior four seasons leading the program at Benton Harbor, resigned his post in recent days. As reported by the Herald Palladium, the stated reason for his departure was a disagreement with the Benton Harbor school board, and Uzelac was far too willing to enumerate the exact details of his disagreements with the board.
“Maybe the best thing to do is to close the schools and let the kids go to other schools,” Uzelac told the Herald Palladium.
That was just Uzelac warming up with his beef with the board. Here’s more:
“(Vice President Linda) Gulley and (President Marletta) Seats got to go. They’re incompetent,” he said.
He said Benton Harbor students deserve a top-flight school board.
“The community has to demand their kids have a quality education, and they have to demand a better school board,” he said.
Of course, much of the criticism leveled here by Uzelac is admittedly vague. Still, it’s cutting and highlights a larger program facing both the Benton Harbor School District as it embarks on another search for a head football coach.