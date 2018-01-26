Emily Engstler is happy for McDonald's All-American honor and her height

Know this: If she could have it any other way, Emily Engstler wouldn’t. She’s happy being a 6-foot-2 girl in a world in which that is hardly the ordinary.

“Being tall is great,” Engstler told USA TODAY from her stop as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.”You’re very noticeable in a crowd, which sometimes isn’t so great, but people always come up and ask how tall you are and things like that. And it gives you a chance to play all sports.”

Chief among those sports? Basketball, where the Syracuse commit has emerged as one of the nation’s best. A five-star wing for St. Francis Prep in New York, Engstler said she always dreamed of becoming a basketball star because of the basketball backdrop that is everpresent in New York. Becoming a McDonald’s All-American is the next exciting honor that’s come her way as part of it.

“It’s been a little crazy,” Engstler said. “All my classmates all day have been yelling out ‘All-American,’ everywhere I go in the halls. It’s been fun.”

“A lot of my classmates, a lot of the school’s sports teams, the principal, athletic director, my coach, my parents, they were all here for the ceremony. You feel blessed at the moment to understand you’re getting an award that people think so highly of.”

While basketball remains her foremost focus, the senior said she plans to study broadcast communication when she arrives in Syracuse in the fall.

“I love English and reading and writing,” Engstler said. “I think it’s fun and its such a good thing in the world today to be able to speak properly and maturely.”

For now, she’ll just keep enjoying the ride with a pretty good view from up high.