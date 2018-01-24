Emmitt Smith's son, EJ, lands Florida scholarship offer after blazing sophomore season

The rise of the younger Emmitt Smith continues.

Emmitt “EJ” Smith Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame Cowboys back, took a notably significant step forward Tuesday when Smith Jr. received a scholarship offer from his father’s alma mater at the University of Florida.

Smith Jr., who already holds scholarship offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia and Ohio State, was clearly excited about his latest collegiate opportunity, though perhaps not as excited as his father, as you can see in the Tweet below:

While it’s far too early to know if the Gators will be able to attract EJ Smith as they did his father, there’s little question that the potential to follow in Emmitt Smith’s famous footsteps is alluring. And there’s every reason to believe that Jr. could be productive like his father; just a sophomore, Smith Jr. rushed for 1,177 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Rangers.

Those numbers are likely to increase across the coming two years, as will the recruiting scrutiny paid to Smith Jr. For now, most onlookers seem to be betting that sentimentality will win out: five-out-of-five predictors for 247Sports have declared they believe Smith will sign with the Florida Gators.