Michigan lands commitment from top running back Eric Gray

Michigan football added yet another prospect to its 2019 recruiting class Sunday night.

Four-star Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis, Tenn.) running back Eric Gray announced his decision in a video, picking the Wolverines over Alabama, Penn State, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Gray is the No. 248 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 all-purpose back and the No. 10 prospect from Tennessee.

247Sports, though, ranks Gray much higher in its own rankings. According to the site, Gray is the No. 95 overall prospect in the nation, the top all-purpose back and the third-best prospect in his state.

“(He’s) a guy I think is much closer to where we have him ranked than where the composite has him,” said 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Lorenz. “I think he’s one of the better backs in the country. Alabama wanted him. Penn State wants him. Two programs, they know what a good running back looks like.”

Lorenz believes Gray, who measures 5-foot-10, 191 pounds, is a “perfect complement” to Zach Charbonnet, a 4-star running back who picked Michigan on June 24.

“Maybe a Chris Evans-style (back) — can receive out of the backfied, can run,” Lorenz said. “He’s very explosive. You know, people overuse the ‘Thunder and Lightning’ term but I really think Charbonnet and Gray would be as close to a thunder and lightning combo as you’re going to get as far as two high school running back verbal commitments.”

Last fall, Gray tallied 323 carries for 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns, along with 11 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2016, he took 230 carries for 2,215 yards and 38 touchdowns, and recorded 10 receptions for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Gray has led Lausanne to two consecutive state championships and has won two straight Mr. Football awards in his classification.

The Wolverines could receive more good recruiting news in the near future. Three-star Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) defensive end David Ojabo recently announced his plans to commit on Monday, and is widely predicted to choose Michigan. Three-star St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) athlete Quinten Johnson will make his commitment while at The Opening, a recruiting showcase taking place from June 30 to July 3. Johnson is also expected to pick Michigan.

For more, visit the Detroit Free Press