ESPN to grant ESPY awards to three coaches killed in Parkland shooting

Next month, the annual ESPYs will honor three coaches for their heroism.

In a break from tradition, ESPN announced the Best Coach Award will be awarded posthumously to three Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire during the Feb. 14 shooting.

ESPN announced on Wednesday that family members of coaches Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

In previous years, the award has gone to coaches or managers strictly for their work on the field, with such winners as Bill Belichick, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr and Joe Torre. Last year, the network honored St. Anthony (N.J.) boys basketball coach Bob Hurley.

ESPN vice president and ESPN The Magazine editor in chief that that the men are being honored for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

Feis was an assistant football coach, Beigel coached cross country and Hixon coached cross country and was the school’s athletic director.