Evan Mobley

School: Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-11

Weight: 210

College: Undecided

Mobley is an active big who stuffs the stat sheet, evident in his production (14 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 blocks a game) for Rancho Christian this past season. He’s carried that over to the spring, averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game for the Compton Magic (Calif.) on the adidas Gauntlet.