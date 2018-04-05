Ex-Long Beach Poly soccer coach Terri Collins lands $50,000 settlement in sexual harassment, discrimination case

Long Beach Poly is one of the nation’s most well known and respected prep athletic departments, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its warts.

The latest unseemly incident focuses on former girls soccer coach Teri Colllins, a longtime bench leader for the Jackrabbits who was dismissed in November of 2016. Perhaps more revealing, however, are the circumstances under which she was let go; according to her lawsuit, the coach was pushed out after complaining that boys sports and male coaches were favored over female counterparts.

Collins’ case also detailed an account of sexual harassment focused on the Long Beach Poly chairman of physical education. The Long Beach Press-Telegram had further details about that account:

In court papers, Collins accused the chairman of Poly’s physical education department of sexually harassing her, physically threatening her and demeaning her by doing things like calling her an inappropriate name and telling her, “You’re more of a man than I am” in front of students.

The story from the district is different. According to the Press-Telegram, Collins was removed for cyber-bullying a player and engaging in an explosive outburst against an opposing player at a game in late 2015.

Days after school officials reprimanded Collins, she was ejected from a soccer game, prompting her to kick a water bottle, stare down a referee and call an opposing player a “little b—-,” the district alleged in response to her lawsuit.

The settlement bars both sides from speaking public about Collins’ dismissal, which means we’ve almost certainly heard the last of this case in the public sphere, unless there are additional complaints of sexual harassment or discrimination that emerge in the weeks and months ahead.