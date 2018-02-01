Ex-NFL player, assistant football coach in S.C. charged with having sex with student

Fmr. Woodruff HS asst. football coach accused of sex with student. https://t.co/4bwASatfEE — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) February 1, 2018

A former NFL player who was an assistant football coach in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with sexual battery of a minor.

De’Andre Reshaud Presley, a 28-year-old who played briefly as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers and was an assistant football coach at Woodruff (S.C.) High, is charged in connection to an incident that occurred last November, according to a Spartanburg County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Presley turned himself in Thursday morning, Lt. Kevin Bobo told the Herald-Journal.

According to an incident report, school administration received information on Dec. 21 about inappropriate contact between Presley and a student. The report states that, once confronted, Presley denied the incident but resigned “on the spot.”

In the statement, Bobo said that Presley returned to the school after classes resumed and admitted to the principal that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with a student between 16 and 17 years old.

According to WSPA.com, the special victims unit investigator interviewed the victim and her mother and consulted the Solicitor’s Office about the appropriate charge. A warrant was approved for Presley’s arrest on Jan. 31, and he turned himself in Thursday morning.

In a statement obtained by the Herald-Journal, Spartanburg School District 4 superintendent Rallie Liston said Presley was a non-certified staff member from June until he resigned.

“Mr. Presley is no longer an employee in Spartanburg District Four,” Liston said in the statement. “He had served in a non-certified staff position from June through December 2017. Administration immediately contacted a School Resource Officer and notified the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office when the matter was brought to their attention.

“Student safety has always been and will continue to be our top priority. The district conducts background checks on all employees and meets with new staff members to communicate the high expectations for employee conduct. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on personnel matters or matters related to the privacy of our students.”

Presley was born in Tampa, Fla. and played college football at Appalachian State, where he was a quarterback. After being undrafted in 2012, he signed with the San Diego Chargers as a cornerback, but was cut. He then signed on to play receiver for the Dolphins, appearing in four games. In 2013, he was cut by the Dolphins and added to the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He bounced between being a defensive back and receiver before appearing in four games for the Panthers in 2014. In 2015, he was cut by the team.