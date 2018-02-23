Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin's disturbing post might have led to school closing

A private high school in a Los Angeles suburb was shut down Friday after threats posted to social media, an action that may have been sparked by an Instagram post by former NFL player Jonathan Martin.

Students at Harvard-Westlake High in Studio City received an alert before school began Friday stating the school was closed. Los Angeles police spokesperson Tony Kway told USA TODAY Sports that officers from the department’s North Hollywood division responded the campus to the school “after an Instagram post by a former student who is now an adult.”

Kway said the department was unable to publicly confirm that Martin’s Instagram Stories post was what caused the shutdown.

“When you’re a bully victim & a coward, you options are suicide or revenge,” Marin wrote in a photo posted to his verified Instagram account. He used the hashtags #HarvardWestlake and #Miami Dolphins.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

Martin attended Harvard-Westlake before playing collegiately at Stanford and then was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. He accused then-Dolphins teammate Richie Incognito of bullying in 2013, leading to the suspension of Incognito.

Martin tagged Incognito and another former Dolphins teammate (Mike Pouncey) and two others in the post.

The shutdown of the Harvard-Westlake comes a week after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.