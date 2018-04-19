Ex-softball coach in Texas admits to having sex with minor on multiple occasions

A former softball coach in Texas who was arrested Friday had sex with a 16-year-old female student multiple times between January and September 2014, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday and reported by multiple media outlets.

Former Academy (Little River Academy, Texas) softball coach and world history teacher Gus Leroy Beuershausen, 40, was 36 when the inappropriate relationship allegedly began. As KCEN and other outlets report per the affidavit, Beuershausen admitted to a Texas Ranger that he had sex with the girl when she was a sophomore at Academy.

UPDATE: Mugshot released for Academy ISD coach who was arrested for improper relationship with student. Gus Leroy Beuershausen was wearing an Academy High School softball shirt during his arrest at school. https://t.co/amvgmFm0nN pic.twitter.com/PFqHIFdZXJ — TempleDailyTelegram (@tdtnews) April 13, 2018

Academy ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles told KCEN the district was actively cooperating with law enforcement and that Beuershausen was not employed anymore.

In 2017, Beuershausen led the softball team to a Class 3A state title.

Per KCEN, the former coach was charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.