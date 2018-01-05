EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Omar Vizquel on 'Read and React'

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

VIDEO: Showing You Some Glove

On the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year, Omar’s clearly Cooperstown-worthy career was marked by phenomenal defensive highlights that boggled the mind. Yet at the root of everything he did with that magical glove was a firm grasp of fundamentals, and that’s what he’s sharing here as one of YSPN360.com’s elite Baseball coaches.

VIDEO: That’s NOT ‘Just Who I Am’

Check out Coach Vizquel schooling a young shortstop, then sign up for your FREE membership to get more!

For more videos, visit YSPN360.com. Follow on Twitter at @YSPN360com