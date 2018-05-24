Five players to watch at Nike EYBL Hampton

Headed into the fourth and final Nike EYBL session in Hampton, Va., we’ve zeroed in on five players you’ll want to keep tabs on over the weekend.

Cole Anthony, PSA Cardinals (N.Y.), PG, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Anthony, the top-ranked player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, has been the most productive player in the Nike EYBL all spring, averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. Anthony also has a knack for delivering wow plays every game.

Isaiah Stewart, City Rocks (N.Y.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Stewart is an absolutely workhorse on the floor and uses his size (6-9, 230) to overpower the opposition in the paint, yet remains agile enough to maneuver his way in for easy buckets. Stewart, who is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, is averaging 17.5 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

Sharife Cooper, AOT (Ga.), PG, 2020

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Cooper burst onto the scene this spring dominating all comers. His combination of speed, quickness and craftiness with the ball has made him a near impossible defensive assignment for the opposition. Cooper, who is ranked No. 10 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, is averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists a game.

Scottie Barnes, Nike Team Florida, F, 2020

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Barnes is one of those necessary types of players who gives you whatever you need in any given situation. Barnes can guard all five positions and is the most productive player on his team despite playing with two of the top players in the country. Barnes, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, is averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists a game.

Rocket Watts, The Family (Mich.), SG, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Watts was stellar at the last Nike EYBL session in Atlanta, averaging 30 points a game. That included a 43-point performance in his fourth and final game of the session. Watts drained 48 percent of his three-pointers over that weekend, which begs the question: What’s he got planned as a follow-up in Virginia?

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY