Famed 3x Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings new assistant coach at McDonogh School

The nation’s most accomplished and prestigious girls lacrosse program was plunged into uncertainty earlier in January when longtime head coach Chris Robinson stepped aside despite a nine-year, 177-game winning streak. Now we know that the program will be replacing him with a degree of continuity and a splash of fame.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Nancy Love, who was previously announced as Robinson’s successor, will be joined by new assistant Taylor Cummings, arguably McDonogh’s most renowned alumnus under Robinson’s tenure.

McDonogh girls youth lacrosse clinic—February 10th from 9:00a-12:00p. Lunch to follow. Guess who is McDonogh’s new assistant coach? Hint: Tewaaraton x 3. pic.twitter.com/oIu97dV5sl — McD GVL (@McDGVL) January 23, 2018

If you haven’t heard of Cummings, you probably aren’t a fan of girls and women’s lacrosse. A four-time state champion at McDonogh, Cummings went on to star at Maryland, where she captured three straight Famed 3x Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings new assistant coach at McDonogh SchoolAwards as the nation’s top female lacrosse player while reaching the national championship game in all four of her collegiate seasons; she won two of those national title games.

Cummings has focused on holding lacrosse clinics while also working as a sponsored athlete by Under Armour while competing for the U.S. national team.

Incredibly, Cummings has lost just five games in her entire lacrosse career: One during her freshman year at McDonogh and one during each of her four seasons at Maryland.

While Cummings did not offer further comment about her impending coaching role, she did confirm the move which was first alluded to in a Tweet by McDonogh’s girls lacrosse. Such a role would align with some of the personal goals Cummings outlined to USA TODAY High School Sports during an interview for Girls Sports Month in 2017: