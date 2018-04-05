Famed Southern California water polo coach Bahram Hojre accused of sexually assaulting 7 girls

A notable water polo coach in Southern California has been accused of sexually assaulting seven different girls at the International Water Polo Club in Los Alamitos.

As reported by the Orange County Register, Bahram Hojre is facing nearly two dozen charges, ranging from lewd acts upon a child and sexual penetration of a minor with a foreign object to child annoyance and sexual battery. The investigation into Hojre began when a pair of student athletes at the International Water Polo Club told their parents of alleged assault which took place during one-on-one lessons taught by the coach. Additional investigative work then expanded the list of victims to seven.

While Hojreh was placed on administrative leave from Kennedy High School as soon as the initial investigation was unveiled, his lawyer remains adamant that his client is innocent.

“A guy that has been involved in the sport for 30 years, who has an impeccable reputation, who has been entrusted with hundreds, if not thousands, of kids, he suddenly becomes a serial groper in the pool?” Ricardo Nicol told the Register. “Hopefully the truth wins out. But to me, there is something here that is not adding up.”

If Hojreh is convicted, the cost would be significant for the coach; he’s facing up to 10 years behind bars.