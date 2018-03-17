Fan vote winners announced in #DreamFearlessly contest for American Family Insurance slam dunk and three-point contests

The American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote contests to select the last participant in the slam dunk contest, and men’s and women’s three-point contests have concluded.

Each of the winners will now compete against competitors already selected on CBS, during Final Four weekend, on Sunday, April 1 at 3:30 pm. ET.

Dunk Contest — Manny Ansong, Bordentown (N.J.)

The 6-foot-3 former Times of Trenton Player of the Year turned in another fantastic season of ball as a post-graduate at Canterbury School (New Milford, Conn.). He beat out Payson (Utah) forward Hagen Wright by a slim 51-49 margin in the finals, out of a field that also included Mars Area (Penn.) forward Robby Carmody, Crispus Attucks (Indianapolis) guard Jamal Harris, Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) forward Jaxson Hayes, Christian County (Hopkinsville, Ky.) forward Detorrion Ware, Wheeling (W. Va.) Central Catholic guard Brent Price, and Pikeville (Ky.) forward Cade Byers.

Boys’ Three-Point Contest — Casey Tuttle, Williamsville (Ill.)

Tuttle, who shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range this season for the Bullets, beat out West Hills (Santee, Calif.) guard Cam Berry by less than a percentage point, 50.46 to 49.54.

Girls’ Three-Point Contest — Lexy Lake, Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Ky.)

Fresh off leading the Titans to a second straight Sweet Sixteen championship, Lake was lights-out this season from deep, shooting nearly 42 percent on three’s. She beat out South Shelby (Shelbina, Mo.) guard Caitlyn Poore in the finals of the fan vote.