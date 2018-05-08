Fast-rising Arizona 2019 football recruit down to final two schools: Texas, USC

Notre Dame Prep (Scottsdale, Ariz.) 2019 running back/receiver Jake Smith, the state’s fastest-rising football recruit during his junior season, announced on Twitter on Monday evening his final two colleges:

Texas and USC.

He will likely commit to one of them before the start of his senior season.

Smith made AZ Central Sports’ All-Arizona team and is among the final eight for Player of the Year, which will be announced during the June 10 Sports Awards show in Tempe. He ran for more than 1,000 yards and caught passes for more than 1,000 yards last season when the Saints’ only loss came in the 5A final to Peoria Centennial.

