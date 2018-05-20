Fast-rising Arizona 2019 QB Kedon Slovis commits to USC

Scottsdale Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis, jumping on USC’s offer last week, announced Saturday on Twitter that he has committed to playing college football in the Pac-12 for the Trojans.

I’m very excited to announce that I have committed to play football at the University of Southern California! #FightOn ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/qEfxjJlWRg — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) May 19, 2018

Slovis, 6-feet-3, 195 pounds, was one of the fastest-rising 2019 quarterback prospects in the last two months. He picked up his first offer on March 29. A dozen more offers followed since then.

“It was at the top of my list,” Slovis said Saturday about USC. “I just wanted to take a few days, talk to my family and coaches, and make sure it was the right fit for me. Their academics are so great there. The football program is storied.”

His only other Pac-12 offer came from Oregon State. This week, he picked up his first SEC offer from Vanderbilt.

“USC has been one of his favorite teams growing up,” Desert Mountain coach David Sedmak said. “Their offense fits his strengths very well.

“They are only one of two Pac-12 teams to believe in him and extend an offer this early. He was clearly ignored by many others up until recently and he is excited to prove USC correct.”

