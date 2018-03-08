Feds: Coach on house arrest tried to arrange sexual rendezvous with teen

MUNCIE, Ind. – Volleyball coach Nolan Michael Brand created a new social media account to communicate with a teen he was already charged with sexually exploiting, federal authorities allege.

Investigators also say they thwarted an alleged scheme by Brand – on home detention while awaiting trial on the exploitation charges – to have a sexual rendezvous with the girl last weekend.

Brand was apprehended Saturday and remained in federal custody in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

In documents filed this week in U.S. District Court, the 24-year-old Muncie man is charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor and contempt of court.

The coercion charge carries a maximum prison term of 30 years and $250,000 fine.

Brand was arrested by Muncie police in December on allegations he had sex with a 15-year-old player when he was an assistant coach for the Central High School girls volleyball team.

After the case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office, federal agents found another alleged victim, purported to have had sex with Brand when she was in her teens and he was an assistant volleyball coach at Wapahani High School.

Brand was arrested – on two federal counts of sexual exploitation of a child – on Jan. 24.

On Feb. 7, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker agreed to allow Brand to return to his Muncie home to await resolution of the federal case.

Among several other restrictions, Brand was forbidden from having “any unsupervised contact with children,” and was told monitoring devices would be placed on “any computer, cellphone or Internet-capable device he is given permission to possess.”

The charges filed this week allege Brand – between Feb. 7 and March 2 – used “some kind of digital device” that violated the terms of his release when he communicated with the 15-year-old Central student using an Instagram account registered to “Noah Bradley.”

“Screen captures” of their communication showed Brand asked the girl to “write him a letter and place it on the rear window of his vehicle,” an affidavit said.

When the girl delivered the letter on Feb. 23, Brand “was waiting” for her and “showed (the teen) a dog that he bought,” according to the document.

The teen told authorities she and Brand planned to meet at his home at 11 p.m. last Friday, the day investigators learned of their communication.

A federal agent, posing as the girl, sent Brand a message that night telling the coach she would not be able to visit his home.

“What???” Brand allegedly replied. “Why!??? I was looking forward to it all week! Can it be later?”

The teen, an agent wrote, said that based on “the content of his Instagram communication with her,” she had assumed Brand “would attempt to have sex with her.”

The girl also told agents her most recent sexual encounter with Brand came after his December arrest by Muncie police.

On Saturday – the day he was apprehended by authorities and returned to the Marion County jail – Brand allegedly posted an Instagram message to the 15-year-old girl saying, “I am still in love with you and want to marry you.”

The exploitation charges filed in January also carry a maximum 30-year prison term. Brand’s trial in the first case had been set for May 14.

For more, visit the Muncie (Ind.) Star Press