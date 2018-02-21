Female coach caught at hotel with 15-year-old girl, arrested

USA Today Sports

San Antonio ISD said Tuesday a Page Middle School teacher has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

Crystal Nicole Rodriguez was arrested on Sunday on a charge of “improper relationship between Educator and Student”, according to the district.

Rodriguez is reportedly a coach and teacher at the school, and the alleged relationship involves a 15-year-old female student.

According to the police report, Rodriguez was arrested after she was found with the student at a hotel. The report also said Rodriguez was being held on a $20,000 bond.

The district says it will be reporting the arrest to the State Board of Education and will be meeting with the employee today to address her position at the school.

