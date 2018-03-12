Female soccer coach charged with sexually assaulting numerous students

Police in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills say a high school soccer coach who allegedly engaged in “unlawful sexual acts” with three boys has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges.

On Saturday they said they launched their investigation that led to the arrest of 28-year-old Cori Beard began last week after a parent of one of the alleged victims contacted a staff member at Vernon Hills High School where Beard is a part-time coach.

Police say Beard allegedly had sexual relations with the students between December 2016 and last month. Police have not said if the teens were on the soccer team.

On Saturday, Beard was being held on $1 million bail at the Lake County Jail. It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.