FHSAA hopes helmets will cut down on concussions in girls lacrosse

There are two schools of thought on the helmets, which must comply with ASTM International (formerly the American Society for Testing and Materials) standard F3137 used by US Lacrosse. While some coaches think they prevent injuries, others think the helmets could cause more by enticing players to be more aggressive.

“I’m afraid they’ll give a false sense of safety,” said Frank Adiutori, entering his 10th season as head coach at Naples High School. “When there’s a groundball, players might run recklessly from opposite directions and crash heads.”

Adiutori doesn’t see the helmets preventing concussions, which happen when the brain is shaken inside the skull. The Golden Eagles coach said hard contact to the head, either from a stick or ball or falling to the ground still will lead to a concussion. NFL players, for example, get concussions despite the thickest helmets in any sport.

However, Adiutori is willing to give the new equipment a chance.

