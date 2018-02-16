USA Today Sports

Finalists set for Naismith Boys High School Player, Coach of the Year

Photo: Gregory Payan, AP

News

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Player of the Year and Coach of the Year were announced Friday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

Below are the Player of the Year finalists:

  • R.J. Barrett, Montverde Academy (Fla.), Duke
  • Bol Bol, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Oregon
  • Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.), Uncommitted
  • Cam Reddish, Westtown School (Pa.), Duke
  • Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.), Duke

And the coaches:

  • Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy
  • Glenn Farello, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.)
  • Dough Mitchell, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.)
  • Steve Smith, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)
  • Adrian Sosa, University School (Davie, Fla.)

