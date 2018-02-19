Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Player, Coach of the Year

USA Today Sports

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year and Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

Below are the Player of the Year finalists:

  • Charli Collier, Barbers Hill (Crosby, Texas), Texas
  • Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian (Little Rock, Ark.), UConn
  • Jenna Brown, The Lovett School (Marietta, Ga.), Stanford
  • Aquira DeCosta, St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), Baylor
  • Amira Collins, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Tennessee

And the coaches:

  • Sue Phillips, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose)
  • Cathy Self-Morgan, Duncanville (Texas)
  • Bob Mackey, Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.)
  • Jonathan Scribner, St. John’s (Washington D.C.)
  • Scott Allen, Paul VI

