Finalists set for Naismith Girls High School Player, Coach of the Year

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year and Coach of the Year were announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

The awards will be presented in early March.

The players were selected from among the 50 players on the Preseason Watch List.

Below are the Player of the Year finalists:

Charli Collier, Barbers Hill (Crosby, Texas), Texas

Christyn Williams, Central Arkansas Christian (Little Rock, Ark.), UConn

Jenna Brown, The Lovett School (Marietta, Ga.), Stanford

Aquira DeCosta, St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), Baylor

Amira Collins, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Tennessee

And the coaches: