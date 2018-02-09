No. 6 Findlay Prep sits coach during investigation

Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) coach Paul Washington Sr. did not coach his team’s game Thursday with Foothill (Henderson) pending an investigation into outside complaints about him.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on circling our program and involving a high-profile kid and if you know anything about me, I’m fair in how I treat kids and a lot of kids don’t like that,” Washington said. “They want to be pampered and catered to. I’m just not like that. Outside influences have made accusations about my character and who I am and now it’s time for me to prove it.”

Washington said he is still the team’s head coach, that he was still getting paid and he didn’t feel his job is at risk, but that the Findlay Foundation, which sponsors the program, felt it had a duty to investigate the complaints.

“We’re on the road so much, they are doing the investigation and while they’re doing that, I’m not around the team,” Washington said. “I’m old school and I’ll lose a game before I’ll allow people to do it the wrong way. With me being the head coach, the leader of the team, I can’t be around, imposing my will, while they’re doing the investigation. They have to be free to speak their mind.”

Findlay Prep is 27-4 going into Thursday’s game and is No. 6 in the Super 25 rankings. The Pilots are coming off a third-place finish at the St. James Invitational in Hagerstown, Md., last weekend.

After the tournament, Washington said traveled to Lexington, Ky., where he saw his son P.J., a freshman forward for Kentucky, play against Tennessee on Tuesday. Another son, Spencer, is a senior small forward for the Pilots.

“I just flew back yesterday,” Washington said. “I get back to Vegas and my phone is blowing up. It should all be straight by next week, but it’s unfortunate.”

A call to Tyler Corder, the CEO/CFO of Findlay Automotive Group and the principal of the Findlay Foundation, was not returned Thursday night.