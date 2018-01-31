Five boys soccer players in Texas accused of sexually assaulting teammates

Five players for a Texas boys soccer team are accused of holding down teammates and sexually assaulting them through gym shorts.

The Forney (Texas) boys soccer team returned to the field Tuesday, visiting Poteet (Mesquite, Texas) in its first game since disturbing details in the hazing investigation were released.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a Kaufman County judge ordered juvenile probation Monday to expedite the evaluations of four Forney soccer players who are accused of sexual assault as part of team hazing. Four of the accused are juveniles, while the fifth is 18-years-old. The 18-year-old appears to have been released, according to the Morning News, while the juveniles are in custody.

Judge Dennis Jones said during a hearing that the home evaluations, safety plans and psychological evaluation should be completed in “fast forward. Get them done ASAP,” per the Morning News. Jones’ instructions came at a hearing for the fifth player who was detained in connection with the allegations.

The players are accused of holding down teammates and sexually assaulting them through their soccer shorts using pens and fingers.

While one of the alleged victims has accused two players of assault, a second player has accused four soccer players of assaulting him 10 times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Morning News.

According to Dallas/Fort Worth’s KXAS-TV, Forney’s team took a knee before Tuesday’s game without those five players now charged with sexual assault.

In a letter to parents, district superintendent Suzanne McWilliams said the allegations left her “heartsick.”

She also considered canceling the remainder of the season, but decided against it saying it isn’t fair to punish all the players for the actions of a few.