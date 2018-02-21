USA Today Sports

Five candidates for the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Photo: Archbishop Mitty HS

Five candidates for the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

ALL-USA

Five candidates for the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year will be chosen in March. These are five of the leading candidates, listed in alphabetical order:

This list is not exhaustive; someone not on it could be named the Coach of the Year. After all, there’s still plenty of basketball to play.

Vote below for who you think will win ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2GyAtru
Five candidates for the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.