Five newcomers crash Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings

Five newcomers entered the latest Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA).

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) stayed the No. 1 team on the strength of a 57-game winning streak.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) is the highest-ranked newcomer, coming in at No. 3.

Others new to the rankings are Los Alamitos (Calif.), Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.), Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranch, Fla.), and Highland Park (Dallas, Texas).

