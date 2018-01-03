Five newcomers crash Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings

Five newcomers entered the latest Super 25 girls winter soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA).

MORE: See the full rankings

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) stayed the No. 1 team on the strength of a 57-game winning streak.

American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) is the highest-ranked newcomer, coming in at No. 3.

Others new to the rankings are Los Alamitos (Calif.), Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.), Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranch, Fla.), and Highland Park (Dallas, Texas).