Five players you can't miss at the adidas Gauntlet Atlanta

From super athletes to top floor generals we’ve zeroed in on five players you won’t want to miss this weekend at the adidas Gauntlet in Atlanta.

Kyree Walker, Dream Vision (Calif.), SG, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Walker is a super confident, relentless guard who is virtually impossible to keep out of the lane and creates for himself and his teammates. His athleticism allows him to finish efficiently at the rim and lock up defensively. Walker, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the 2020 class, averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game last weekend.

This one was solid tho👍🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/b7eFydD2YQ — BallerVisions (@Baller_Visions) April 22, 2018

Isaiah Todd, Team Loaded-NC (N.C.), F, 2020

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Todd, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2020 class, is one of the most versatile bigs in the country, regardless of class. At 6-10 he’s got the ability to take players off the dribble from the perimeter, score in every way imaginable in the paint and knock down jump shots. He averaged 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a game last weekend.

Was some pain behind that one … pic.twitter.com/3l9kaDKbCD — Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) February 17, 2018

Jalen Green, EBO (Calif.), SG, 2020

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Green is a super athletic guard with elite scoring ability and the motor and confidence to dominate every time he steps onto the court. Green, who is ranked No. 1 overall in the 2020 class, brings the “wow” factor. He averaged 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists last weekend.

#1 Sophomore Jalen Green of EBO (CA) is an INCREDIBLE talent! Took over the Adidas Gauntlet! @JalenRomande 🎥:https://t.co/zxJNTBAfA7 pic.twitter.com/kFafJJXPwd — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 23, 2018

Charles Bassey, YIIS (Texas), C, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Bassey is a high energy player who uses his size (6-10) and athleticism to dominate the opposition. Bassey, who is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2019 class, is also gifted rebounder. He broke the Nike Hoop Summit record for rebounds earlier this month with 17 in a win over Team USA. Bassey averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game last weekend.

Ashton Hagans, Game Elite (Ga.), PG, 2019

College: Kentucky

Why you can’t miss him: Hagans, who is ranked No. 19 overall in the 2019 class, is the point guard that players line up to play with because of his playmaking ability. Hagans is near impossible to stay in front of and has a knack for getting his teammates the ball in the spots they’re most effective. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game last weekend.

Congrats to Ashton Hagans (@H23Ash) he has verbally committed to Kentucky 🔵⚪️#BBN pic.twitter.com/erAZ9WwUfe — OST247 (@ost247) April 10, 2018

