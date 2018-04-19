Five players you must see at Nike EYBL Dallas

From high-risers to versatile bigs to probable NBA Lottery picks, we’ve zeroed in on five players you simply can’t miss during the Nike EYBL’s opening weekend in Dallas Dallas, which kicks off on Friday.

James Wiseman, Bluff City Legends (Tenn.), F, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: It’s highly probable that you’ll hear Wiseman’s name being called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver among the top five picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman recently led East to its third straight state title and uses his 6-11 frame and 7-4 wingspan to dominate the opposition on both ends of the floor.

Vernon Carey Jr., Team Florida, F, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Carey recently led University School (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to a 36-2 record and a state title, averaging 26.1 points and 10.4 rebounds. He’s one of the most versatile players in the country, regardless of class, using his 6-10 frame to punish frontcourt players in the paint and guard skills to maneuver into the lane and drain perimeter jump shots.

Cole Anthony, PSA Cardinals (N.Y.), PG, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Anthony is arguably the most feared point guard in the country because of his propensity to remain in attack mode for the entire game. He’s also got the competitive pedigree as the son of retired NBA star Greg Anthony. Cole is the ultimate playmaker and brings an infectious confidence every time he laces ‘em up.

Trendon Watford, Georgia Stars, F, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Watford is Mr. Versatility, using his 6-8 frame to shoot over smaller guards, ball handling skills to maneuver his way into the lane at-will and finish efficiently once he arrives. Watford played with Carey last summer on Team Florida, but now he’s on a mission to dominate on his own.

Jalen Lecque, Renaissance (N.Y.), SG, 2019

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Lecque is a walking highlight reel with mind-boggling athleticism and a quick first step that allows him to beat his defender off the dribble often. Lecque has drawn comparisons to Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook; that alone means you have to watch him.

