Five-star Chino Hills C Onyeka Okongwu picks USC

One of the top basketball prospects in the Class of 2019 is off the board with the USC commitment of Chino Hills star Onyeka Okongwu.

USC Trojan… Couldn’t get any better. Thank you all for the love and support ❤️ #RIPNnamdi #Committed pic.twitter.com/72FYWkO55D — Onyeka Okongwu (@BigO21_) May 14, 2018

The 6-foot-8 big man was the biggest reason why Chino Hills climbed instead of collapsed after the departure of LaMelo Ball. With his size, Okongwu has the power and frame to dominate just about any high school opponent, but also the versatility to make himself a threat at the next level.

Okongwu’s other finalists were said to be UCLA and Arizona.

“I just wanted to rock with USC,” Okongwu told ESPN. “It’s in L.A. I wanted to stay home. I really connect with their coaching staff. They recruited me the hardest and USC feels like home to me.”

It may feel like home for Okongwu, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to take it easy. He spent all weekend studying for finals so he could focus on everything else’s’ schedule.

And, when it came time to pick, Okongwu knew why he was making the decision he did, and his future coach and teammates at USC were plenty happy he did.