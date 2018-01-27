Five-star forward Emmitt Williams commits to LSU

Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) forward Emmitt Williams ended his recruitment Friday picking LSU over Florida and Oregon.

I would like to thank my Mom & Dad, my family, coach Reece and my teammates for being there for me. I am Happy to Announce that I will be attending Louisiana State University for my college career. #GOTigers 🐯 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/uXdJT5F5yD — Emmitt Williams (@EmmittWilliams6) January 26, 2018

Williams, who is ranked No. 21 overall in the ESPN 100, is one of the most physically imposing players in the country, regardless of class, combining elite skill in the low post with an unmatched motor.

Williams was dominant last summer on the Nike EYBL with E1T1 (Fla.) averaging 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds a game.

He’s been equally dominant this season at Oak Ridge, which checks in at No. 16 in the USA Today Super 25.

In October, Williams was arrested on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges. The charges were dropped in December.

Williams is the Tigers fourth recruit in their 2018 class joining Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Naz Reid, The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.) forward Darius Days and Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.) guard Ja’Vonte Smart.

