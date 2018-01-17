Five-star forward Taeshon Cherry commits to Arizona State

Taeshon Cherry looked like he was enjoying himself during his Arizona State official visit last week. He joked with forward Zylan Cheatham as the Sun Devils warmed up against Oregon. Two days later, he posed with football coach Herm Edwards before ASU took on Oregon State.

Late Tuesday night, Cherry confirmed his comfort level, committing to coach Bobby Hurley’s surging ASU program. A 6-foot-8 small forward from Foothills Christian High in El Cajon, Calif., Cherry posted on his Twitter account:

“110% COMMITTED TO ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY!!! #FORKSUP”

After his ASU visit, Cherry had a official visit scheduled for Texas A&M, but he cancelled. His mind was made up.

“When I was on the visit I was kind of thinking about it, but once I left Sunday evening I was in my room and I was like ‘this is where I want to be at,’” Cherry told 247 Sports. “I told my parents and we had a really thoughtful, deep conversation that went about two hours long. We just talked about the pros and the cons after my official visit.”

Per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Cherry is the No. 27 prospect in the 2018 class and the nation’s sixth small forward. He joins a loaded ASU class that includes 247 Sports four-star prospects Luguentz Dort of Montreal and Elias Valtonen of Finland. Both Dort and Valtonen signed with ASU in November.

Cherry initially had committed to USC but pulled back just before Christmas. The Los Angeles Times reported that Cherry was the USC commit anonymously mentioned in a federal criminal complaint against Trojans associate head coach Tony Bland. Cherry’s mother told The Times that wasn’t true.

With Cherry’s commitment, 247 Sports ranks ASU’s 2018 class second in the Pac-12 and 18th in the country. Since James Harden, ASU has had two five-star prospects sign with the program. In 2010, Rivals ranked Keala King as a five-star prospect. In addition, ESPN.com ranks Dort as such. Cherry will be the third.

