Five-star guard Tyrese Maxey is headed to Kentucky, will stay in 2019

Kentucky kept its recruiting trail hot streak rolling Wednesday afternoon when Coach John Calipari and Co. reeled in South Garland (Texas) guard Tyrese Maxey.

It was the Wildcats’ third five-star recruit in the last month; Newton (Covington, Ga.) junior point guard Ashton Hagans and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) senior forward E.J. Montgomery both committed in April.

“Kentucky was always my dream school,” said Maxey, who picked Kentucky over Texas, Michigan State and Michigan. “I wanted to play for Coach Cal since I saw him coach Derrick Rose.”

Maxey, a junior, also told USA Today Sports that he would indeed stay put in the 2019 class after flirting with the possibility of reclassifying to 2018 and suiting up in Lexington next season.

“I decided to stay in 2019 for a lot of different reasons,” Maxey said. “I want to be around my friends and family one more year, and my dream is to be a McDonald’s All American.”

If his play this spring is any indication he’s well on his way.

Maxey is pumping in 25 points per game for Houston Hoops in the grueling Nike EYBL.

This past season, he led South Garland to the state semifinals, averaging 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

“My goal is just to get better, simple,” Maxey said. “I’m the kind of person who’s never satisfied. I just keep coming no matter what. Right now, I’m just happy to be a part of BBN. Like I said, this is truly a dream come true.”

Maxey joins Hagans and Olive Branch (Miss.) five-star wing D.J. Jeffries to form Kentucky’s 2019 haul thus far.

