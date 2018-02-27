Five-star junior PG Ashton Hagans decommits from Georgia, stays put in 2019

Two months ago, Newton (Covington, Ga.) point guard Ashton Hagans committed to Georgia, giving head coach Mark Fox his first five-star recruit since joining the staff in 2009.

On Monday, Hagans decided to back out of that commitment, according to his Game Elite (Ga.) coach Chris Williams.

Early reports had Hagans also reclassifying from 2019 to 2018, but Williams shot that news down saying, “He is still currently 2019 and focused on being the best player in that class.”

Although 6’4 PG Ashton Hagans did decommitt from UGA today he DID NOT reclassify. He is still currently 2019 and focused on being the best player in that class and looking forward to #AdidasGauntlet pic.twitter.com/HNv3TMooGZ — The Game Elite 2019 (@CoachCBWilliams) February 27, 2018

Hagans, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the ESPN 60, has yet to release a new list of colleges he’s focusing on, but he picked the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, Kentucky and many others. Williams said that Georgia is still an option for Hagans.

This season, Hagans is averaging 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds a game. He and Newton host Wheeler (Marietta) in the state tournament’s Elite Eight round on Wednesday.

