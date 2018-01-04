Five-star linebacker Owen Pappoe 'open to everybody' again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) linebacker Owen Pappoe was all set to announce his commitment to Florida State during the Under Armour All-America Game tonight (6 p.m. EST, ESPNU), but when he arrived for registration for the Future 50 on Wednesday, Pappoe was sporting a Nebraska hat and an Ohio State sweatshirt.

Message?

“Well, to be honest it all went with my outfit,” Pappoe said with a laugh. “But, yeah, that was my way of saying that I’m open to everybody. I’m not committing just yet.”

Pappoe, a junior, said when Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M last month, “that was pretty much what did it.”

“I just didn’t feel like I should make the decision to commit because that changed everything,” said Pappoe, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the 247 Sports Composite. “I’m just gonna take my time with everything now.”

First order of business is to take three official visits this spring, one of which is already spoken for.

“I’m definitely going to Michigan,” Pappoe said. “I don’t know about the other two, but definitely Michigan. I thought I was ready to get it over with, but now I just have to find the perfect fit for me again. Sometimes it just takes time.”

