Five-star OT Nicholas Petit-Frere headed to Ohio State

By: Tim Whelan Jr., USA TODAY High School Sports | February 7, 2018
The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle is headed to Columbus.
Five-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) announced in a ceremony at school on Wednesday that he is committing to Ohio State.
Petit-Frere’s announcement was televised on ESPNU.
#ESPN300 5-star OT Nicholas Petit-Frere signs with #OhioState over #Gators #Alabama #NotreDame & #Michigan … one of my favorites in this class … GREAT person pic.twitter.com/D5hdE6VkPA
— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) February 7, 2018
Urban can still do it. Goes to Florida and steals five-star OT Nick Petit-Frere away from Gators #OhioState #RivalsNSD pic.twitter.com/vrReb3SNF1
— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 7, 2018
The nation’s No. 7 recruit according to the USA TODAY High School Sports football composite player rankings, Petit-Frere also had Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame as his finalists.
During the season, Petit-Frere officially visited Notre Dame and Michigan but waited until the last three weeks to visit Ohio State, Alabama, and Florida.
Petit-Frere joins what is already the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class, with two five-stars and 19 four-stars having committed to the Buckeyes entering the day.
Add one more five-star to that list.
2018 National Signing Day, Alabama Crimson Tide, Berkeley Prep (Tampa FL), florida, Florida football, florida-gators, football, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Buckeyes, Signing Day