Five-star OT Nicholas Petit-Frere headed to Ohio State

The nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle is headed to Columbus.

Five-star offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) announced in a ceremony at school on Wednesday that he is committing to Ohio State.

Petit-Frere’s announcement was televised on ESPNU.

Urban can still do it. Goes to Florida and steals five-star OT Nick Petit-Frere away from Gators #OhioState #RivalsNSD pic.twitter.com/vrReb3SNF1 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) February 7, 2018

The nation’s No. 7 recruit according to the USA TODAY High School Sports football composite player rankings, Petit-Frere also had Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Notre Dame as his finalists.

During the season, Petit-Frere officially visited Notre Dame and Michigan but waited until the last three weeks to visit Ohio State, Alabama, and Florida.

Petit-Frere joins what is already the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class, with two five-stars and 19 four-stars having committed to the Buckeyes entering the day.

Add one more five-star to that list.