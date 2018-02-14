Five-star PG Jahvon Quinerly commits to Villanova

For the second time in the last six months, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) point guard Jahvon Quinerly has committed to a college.

On Wednesday he picked Villanova over Seton Hall, Georgetown, Oklahoma, Memphis and Maryland.

Dreams Do Come True 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DQ0Vsl4bOJ — Jahvon Quinerly (@RealJahvonQ) February 14, 2018

Quinerly originally committed to Arizona last August then decommitted in October after Wildcats assistant Emmanuel “Book” Richardson was arrested in the FBI probe that rocked college basketball in September. Quinerly was not named in the FBI documents, but his family hired a lawyer after speculation ran rampant that he was “Player-5” in the federal documents, which revealed that a payment of at least $15,000 was made to Richardson from a financial adviser and business manager so they could eventually work with “Player 5” once he turned pro.

The feds have offered no timetable for next steps in the big case, and with court dates scheduled for February 2019 the waiting game seems headed for multiple overtimes.

Quinerly wouldn’t comment directly on the case, but recently told USA Today Sports that the entire situation taught him not to trust the media.

“Media people aren’t my friends,” Quinerly said. “I only mess with a few of them like the ones that don’t throw out allegations just for views. I’ve been silent, but I see everything. I take mental note.”

This season, Quinerly, who is ranked No. 26 overall in the ESPN 100, is averaging 19.4 points and 5.6 assists per game for Hudson Catholic.

He is the Wildcats third commit from the 2018 class joining St. Andrews School (R.I.) forward Cole Swider and Paul VI (Va.) shooting guard Brandon Slater.

