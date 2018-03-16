Looking back at when Rawle Alkins mysteriously committed to Buffalo

Note: This story was originally published in October of 2015. Republished Friday for obvious reasons.

In what would have been one of the biggest recruiting shockers ever, five-star Rawle Alkins tweeted Friday that he had committed to the University at Buffalo.

A tweet from Alkins’ account read, “Proud to say that I have Committed to play my college basketball at the University of Buffalo #GOBULLS.” In the photo that appears to be Alkins, he is shown with a Buffalo backpack and has a blue dot after the hashtag.

As would be expected, the reaction was, “Wait, what?”

Tweets from two recruiting website said that Alkins was “joking around” on Twitter and just messing with everyone.

Later, Alkins tweeted that his friends at school had grabbed his phone and he had not committed to Buffalo.

Sorry guys people at my school was playing with my phone ain't nothing wrong with buffalo great program but no i am not really committed — Rawle Alkins (@Iam_RawleAlkins) October 9, 2015

Alkins, who is from Brooklyn, is playing for Word of God Christian in North Carolina this year and has offers from Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina and St. John’s, among others.