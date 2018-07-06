Five-star Texas prospect Jaden Owens picks UCLA

Jaden Owens, a five-star point guard from Plano West High School in Texas and the 16th ranked prospect in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN, announced her commitment to UCLA in a special feature from Mars Reel.

Jaden chose UCLA over Baylor, Louisville, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Texas.

The Bruins completed an impressive season in 2018 after entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and reaching the Elite 8 for just the second time in program history. UCLA will hope to continue its progress in the coming years with recruits like Jaden Owens and fellow five-star prospect Ahlana Smith from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, N.C.

Get to know Jaden Owens in her debut episode with Mars Reel Chronicles. Watch as Jaden battles for a spot with the United States National Team and continues to grind during the offseason.

This is ‘Made You Look’ featuring Jaden Owens.

