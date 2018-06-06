Five-star WR Jordyn Adams passes on football to sign with Angels after first round selection

When Jordyn Adams was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft, the scuttlebutt immediately shifted to whether he would sign with the Anaheim Angels or attend North Carolina, as previously planned.

The answer followed quickly: Adams is headed to professional baseball, without a day to waste. The Green Hope star agreed to sign with the Angels on Tuesday, a day after he was taken with the No. 17 overall pick in the draft.

Adams is the epitome of dual-threat athlete, starring on both the Green Hope football and baseball teams en route to earning Under Armour All-American honors in both sports. He is also an explosive basketball star, to boot, and could have potentially played three sports at certain colleges.

As a senior, he led Green Hope in batting average (.453), on-base percentage (.602), slugging percentage (.640), stolen bases (31), and runs (29). Assuming he signs with the Angels, he stands to earn a contract worth approximately $3,472,900.

UNC wanted him to play football and baseball, but his decision following Monday night’s Draft means that at least for the short term Adams will be all baseball, all the time.

He certainly sounds ready to attack his future with that more singular focus, thanks in no small part to the Angels organization, which ingratiated itself and other new fans who were impacted by hurricanes or other serious storm chasers.