Five-stars Theo Wease, Kardell Thomas among 16 commits for 2019 Polynesian Bowl

Two five-star recruits are among 16 commits to the 2019 Polynesian Bowl, organizers announced Thursday.

Allen (Texas) star receiver Theo Wease and Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge) offensive guard Kardell Thomas will both play in the game Jan. 19 in Hawaii.

Wease is the nation’s No. 3 receiver, while Thomas is the top offensive guard, according to 247Sports.

Fourteen other players have committed to the game, and 40 in sum have pledged. There will be more commitment announcements in the coming months.

Below are the fourteen others besides Wease and Thomas to commit: