Five things we learned at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Five things we learned Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio:

Bookie Radley-Hiles can play at any level: Radley-Hiles was a dominant defensive back Saturday, knocking down one pass and tipping another to lead to an interception. Listed generously at 5-10, Radley-Hiles has a chance to be the next Tyrann Mathieu, an under-sized corner who plays well in big games and has the athletic ability to make up for any perceived shortcomings.

RELATED: Caden Sterns leads West to win in game

“I just tipped it and hoped that somebody would make a play,” Radley-Hiles said. “On the other one, I got beat off the line and took a sharper angle to make up for it. I was a little bit beat but I finished the play and made a play on the ball.”

On top of all that, he committed to Oklahoma during the game’s broadcast.

“It came to me less than 30 minutes before I did it,” Radley-Hiles said. “I had an idea coming in here that I was going elsewhere, but I came out Oklahoma. It’s a blessing in disguise. (Playing with T.J. Pledger) is a blessing. Overall, it’s the best thing for me personally.”

This Person was not missing in action: Running back Ricky Person, a North Carolina State signee from Heritage (Wake Forest, N.C.) only had four carries, but one of those was the game’s longest, a 39-yard run.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is all about multimedia: Not only did the Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) wide receiver lead all receivers with four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, he started a trend by punting the ball (and then getting a penalty) after two of his big catches.

“He does that all the time at practice,” Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels said.

St. Brown also committed to Southern Cal in the fourth quarter on NBC, which was carrying the live broadcast, but he had already made up his mind, as witnessed by this video he released after the game:

Aidan Hutchinson is a big get for Michigan: As the No. 232-rated player by 247Sports in the 2018 class, Hutchinson didn’t have as much hype as some players coming into the game, but the Michigan signee from Divine Child (Dearborn, Mich.) had a monster effort. The 6-6, 260-pound defensive end gave Brey Walker fits during practice and in Saturday’s game, had two sacks and four tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

Tanner McKee has a long way to go on choice: McKee, a Centennial (Corona, Calif.) quarterback, was playing in his first game since Nov. 17, when he suffered a concussion in a playoff defeat of Murrieta Valley (Murritta). He was the only uncommitted quarterback in the game.

“Probably it comes down to my five officials: Washington, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama,” McKee said.

He plans to take a two-year Mormon mission after high school but wants to sign with a college in February so he’ll know where he will be returning to.

Click here are complete coverage of this year’s Army Bowl…