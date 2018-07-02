Five things we learned Day Two at The Opening

Five things we learned Sunday at Nike’s The Opening football camp, which includes many of the top high school football players in the country:

Enokk Vimahi will narrow his choices on Independence Day

Vimahi, an athletic 6-4, 286-pound offensive lineman from Kahuku, Hawaii, said he plans to announce his final eight college choices on Wednesday, a day after The Opening finishes. Though it might make sense that he would land at a West Coast school so he could be closer to home, he said he’s not limited by geography.

“Growing up, I wanted to stay close to the West Coast, but now that I have other options from around the nation, my family says whatever my decision is, they will support me,” he said. “I’m looking for a place that has a good business program, especially finance, and a system where I can thrive and show off my talents.”

Vimahi helped lead Kahuku to a state runner-up finish, losing in the state Open Division championships to Saint Louis (Honolulu).

“We’re returning a lot of our defense from last year,” Vimahi said. “I’ll believe we will be better than before.”

Tagovailoa is Hawaiian for cannon arm

There’s a reason why Taulia Tagovailoa is listed as a pro-style quarterback even though he’s only 5-11. He has a pro arm. Tagovailao, an Alabama commit and Oahu native who is playing at Thompson, Ala., had the longest toss of anyone Sunday among the quarterbacks Sunday at Nike’s The Opening.

Auburn commit Bo Nix of Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.) and FSU commit Sam Howell of Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.) were second with throws of 64 yards.

Actually, Tagovailoa had the longest two throws but after throwing 66 yards but foot-faulting on his first attempt, he did it again legally:

Taulia Tagovailao just heaved this throw 66 yards to win the QB long toss at The Opening. pic.twitter.com/6GI8OCTxP0 — Jim Halley (@jimhalley) July 2, 2018

There’s a reason Chris Tyree averaged 10.2 yards a carry last season

Tyree, a 2020 running back from Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.), ran for 1,113 yards last season, averaging 10.2 yards a carry. The all-purpose back has the speed to turn every carry into a potential touchdown, as he showed by narrowly winning the fastest-man competition Sunday at The Opening:

Here’s how it looked at the tape:

Chris Tyree wins fastest man with a 4.43 40 at #TheOpening pic.twitter.com/llKBm44BRj — Jim Halley (@jimhalley) July 2, 2018

These running backs stood out in the one-on-ones

The one-on-one sessions between linebackers and running backs don’t mimic exactly how things are in football. There’s no pads, no tackling and for the linebackers, no help as shifty running backs get to make them look bad in open space. With that being said, Trey Sanders, Eric Gray and Devyn Ford all proved ridiculously elusive during the drills.

All three are listed in the Chosen 25 ranking for the 2019 running backs.

Gray, a back from Lausanne Collegiate (Memphis) who committed to Michigan last night, is listed at No. 4, Sanders, an undecided IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) back, is listed as the No. 2 and Ford, a Penn State commit from North Stafford (Stafford, Va.), is No. 7 on the list.

This is one of Gray’s more impressive moves:

Eric Gray with the ssssslip pic.twitter.com/F9yHQNqWUv — SB Nation Recruiting (@SBNRecruiting) July 1, 2018

Here’s Gray’s commitment video:

Two of the most impressive tacklers were once on the same team

Several linebackers stood out in the one-on-one drills. Shane Lee, an Alabama commit from St. Frances (Baltimore) and St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) running back Mekhail Sherman, who is an undecided junior, consistently stopped running backs during the drills. Lee played at St. John’s during the 2016 season as a sophomore when Sherman was a freshman with the Cadets. The two are still friends and Lee retweeted Sherman’s announcement Sunday of his final 10 schools: