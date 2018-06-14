Five things we learned in Day 1 of the NBA Top 100 camp

Five things we learned Wednesday at the NBA Players Top 100 Basketball camp in Charlottesville, Va.:

N’Faly Dante isn’t overly impressed by himself

Dante, a 6-11, 230-pound junior center from Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.) did a good job defensively against Memphis East center James Wiseman, considered the No. 2 player in his class.

He held Wiseman to six points and five rebounds.

“I think it’s the second or third time I’ve played against him,” he said. “I tried to force him outside, push him a little. He’s tall like me and I wanted to make him work. He did the same thing to me. My job is to rebound and run the floor. I have to get better at a lot of things.”

A native of Mali, he said he has a long way to go in the recruiting process.

“I can’t say nothing about colleges until my English gets better,” he said. “A lot of people here already know a lot about colleges, but I don’t.”

Dhamir Bishop makes a play for most improved

Bishop, a 6-5 small forward who came up big in leading Imhotep (Philadelphia) to its second consecutive state 4A title, may be the most improved player in the camp. On Wednesday, he scored 23 points in his first game, showing great range by making three of six three-pointers, and was active on both ends of the court. His strong effort continued in his second game. Going into the camp, most of his offers were in-state, but that’s going to change quickly.

Keep an eye on Moussa Cisse

There are only a handful of sophomores in the camp, and Cisse stood head and shoulders above the rest. The Christ the King (Middle Village, N.J.) center is 6-11 and 205 pounds and has the frame to grow into a big inside threat. He was particularly effective on the defensive end, blocking or changing shots, and had had six points, all off of dunks, missing only one, in his team’s first game.

Keon Johnson makes the best use of his moment

Johnson, a 6-3 junior guard from the Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tenn.) was one of several somewhat unknown players who made a name for themselves in Wednesday’s first session.

“No one really knows me so I have to step my game up and prove to them who I am and who I can be,” Johnson. “My defense was the best part of my game today. The best thing I have is my motor, as far as me going up and down the court and and competing,”

He said Vanderbilt and Alabama have shown the most interest lately, though he’s taken unofficial visits to Vanderbilt, Auburn and Tennessee.

He saw the Vols play Ole Miss this year and was impressed by the crowd.

“(Rick Barnes) has really turned the program around and has the kids playing his style and playing well under it,” Johnson said. “The fans are very rowdy there and are very into it.”

Vanderbilt is only an hour northwest from Bell Buckle.

“It’s close to home and when you step foot on campus, you don’t get the feeling that you’re dead center in Nashville,” he said. “It’s very secluded to the city.”

His visit to Auburn was during a football game.

“The fans there were very into it and supportive of their athletes,” he said.

He was recently offered by Florida, but said he is waiting for them to show more interest.

Scottie Lewis came to play

Lewis, a 6-5 guard from Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) is one of the best shooters in the camp, but the No. 14-ranked player in the 2019 class also took some time to show off his defense, stopping Jahmius Ramsey’s dunk attempt cold with a mid-air block.