Fla. football player arrested for relationship with 13-year-old

A top football recruit in Florida has been arrested and is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Lee Graham, a 19-year-old senior at Baker County (Glen St. Mary, Fla.), is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

On Monday, per Jacksonville’s WJXT-TV, Baker County detectives got a tip accusing Graham of having an inappropriate relationship with the girl since last month. After an investigation, per WJXT, Graham was arrested Wednesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery with a child under 16.

According to Florida statutes, any person under age 16 is unable to legally consent to any sexual activity.

Graham, a senior wide receiver, had recently committed to play at Western Kentucky. Graham had scholarship offers from South Florida and Valdosta State, among others.