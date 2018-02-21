Fla. softball coach arrested for having sex with minor

A Florida man who works as a youth softball coach has been charged with having sex with an underage girl.
Billy Ray Noe, 33, was arrested after a tip that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old girl.
According to arrest documents obtained by Tampa’s WFLA-TV, investigators interviewed the teen, who said she had consensual sex with Noe on Feb. 3, 2018, after attending a Monster Jam event in Tampa with the suspect and two other people.
A City of Winter Haven utilities employee, Noe is an assistant softball coach at Frostproof (Fla.) High and also coaches a local travel softball team.
The school sent this statement to WFLA:
“He is employed by the school district as an assistant coach at Frostproof High. He will be placed on administrative leave when the school district reopens on Tuesday. A recommendation to terminate him will go before the School Board later this month.”
According to what investigators told WFLA, Noe served as a coach of the teen’s travel team.
“In our society, an adult cannot have sex with a child,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, per WFLA.
The 17-year old girl told investigators that she and Noe have been friends for several years.