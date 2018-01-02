Fleming Island stays No. 1, six newcomers in Super 25 boys winter soccer rankings

Fleming Island (Fla.) stayed put as the nation’s top team in the latest Super 25 boys winter soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA).

Fleming Island has started the season 9-0-1.

There are six newcomers in the boys rankings, led by No. 3 Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.).

The others new to the rankings are Palm Harbor University (Fla.), McKinney Boyd (Texas), Brophy College Prep (Phoenix), Plano West Senior (Texas), and Seminole (Sanford, Fla.).