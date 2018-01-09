Florida HS football player shot dead after he allegedly broke into house

An Edgewater (Fla.) football player was shot dead when he and an accomplice broke into a house and he was shot in an alleged attempted robbery gone wrong.

As reported by Orlando news network WKMG, 18-year-old Edgewater student and football player Gerald Anderson was shot in the chest and leg by 70-year-old Orange County homeowner Juan Caraballo when the two exchanged gunfire after Anderson and fellow teen Luismil Hernandez broke down Caraballo’s door in an attempt to rob from the house. Caraballo was also shot in the arm, chest and lower abdomen and was later taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon but Anderson’s identity was not revealed on Edgewater’s campus until Monday, according to WKMG. For his part, the Edgewater football coach Cameron Duke said his program would remember Anderson as the player and teammate he was on campus, not who he allegedly attempted to be when he was shot and killed.

“Yes, there were decisions that could have been made to not allow this to happen, but we will always remember Gerald Fredo as a young man created in the image of God,” Duke wrote in a post on Facebook, per WKMG.

Orange County Public Schools reportedly made grief counselors available on Monday for any students who struggled after learning of Anderson’s death.