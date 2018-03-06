Florida state senate names new program to arm non-teaching staff at schools after Stoneman Douglas coach Aaron Feis

Aaron Feis passed away trying to protect the students he cared for. Now a new bill aims to name a new program to allow for armed school employees after the late coach, whether he agrees with it or not.

As reported by CBS News and other national outlets, Florida’s state legislature passed Senate Bill 7026, colloquially called as The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, by a vote of 20-18. And included as an amendment to the bill is a motion that will allow teachers who also perform other duties on campus to volunteer to go through law enforcement training and carry guns in schools.

The bill now heads to the Florida House for a vote.

RELATED: Marjory Stoneman Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis dies from wounds suffered in mass shooting

That measure would be called the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named after the late Stoneman Douglas assistant football coach.

“This bill will make a difference now. When it becomes law, things will start changing,” Republican State Senator Bill Galvano told CBS News. “We listened and we’re trying. We’re trying hard, we don’t have all the answers but we are giving it our best and we will keep giving it our best.”

Whether or not this measure fits what Feis would have wanted is anyone’s guess. The bill will move forward named after Stoneman Douglas despite complaints from a number of student activists.